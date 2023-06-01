SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –We have talked about the drought monitor several times. The University of Nebraska – Lincoln updates the monitor each week. It also looks at the vegetation drought response index, or VegDRI.

This map uses satellite images to see the greenness of farmland. The VegDRI also compares the greenness to previous years. On this map the white is near normal conditions. That area is mainly in northeastern KELOLAND. The yellows, oranges, and reds are drought conditions.

The VegDRI takes into account the difference between cropland and rangeland.

The rangeland is widely in normal conditions since it has had better chances to receive rainfall. But the area is leaning towards drought conditions. The rangeland is mainly in central and western South Dakota.

The cropland, mainly in eastern KELOLAND, is very dry. The worst of the drought conditions are in Beadle, Kingsbury, and Sanborn counties.

While there are chances of rain and storms in the forecast, it won’t be enough to impact the drought.