Vaccinations begin for 12- to 15-year-olds in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Census data shows there are more than 48,000 young people who are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in South Dakota.

The state Department of Health has announced that adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, the Argus Leader reported.

The announcement came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.

South Dakota health officials say half the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s more than 304,000 people.