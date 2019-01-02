USS South Dakota to be commissioned in February Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy U.S. Navy [ + - ]

Related Headlines USD, SDSU to wear USS South Dakota helmet decal

NORFOLK, Virginia (KCAU) - The USS South Dakota is set to be commissioned at the beginning of February.

The commissioning will be held at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

The USS South Dakota will be the Navy's newest fast-attack submarine and will be the seventeenth to join the fleet.

The ship has been designed to work both in coastal and deep-ocean environments. It also has features to support special operation forces, including a reconfigurable torpedo room which can accommodate a large number of SOF and all their equipment for prolonged deployments and future off-board payloads.

The ship doesn't include the traditional periscope. Instead, it has two photonic masts that host visible and infrared digital cameras atop telescoping arms.

It will be the third ship in the Navy and the first submarine to bear the name of South Dakota. The first was an armored cruiser launched in 1904 place in reserve in 1912. The second ship was commissioned in 1942 and part of a task force centered around the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise where it participated in blockade operations and engaged Japanese Carrier forces.