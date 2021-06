SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday in South Dakota.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 6:11 p.m. CST and originated 5 kilometers below ground. It happened nine miles northeast of Quinn, South Dakota.

This has been the 5th recorded earthquake in South Dakota in 2021.

Anyone who felt it can report so by clicking here. As of 8:14 p.m., no one has reported feeling the earthquake.