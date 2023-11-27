SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota is partnering with the South Dakota High School Activities Association to train more sports officials.

With just a little more than 1,600 officials, the state’s referee shortage continues to be a pressing issue. The existing pool of officials is also aging.

For next year’s spring semester, USD students can enroll in two different courses: officiating volleyball and officiating football. The classes will be both online and in-person.

Once completed, students can officiate high school and club sports events.