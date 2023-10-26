VERMILLION, S.D (KELO) — The biggest college football rivalry game in South Dakota is set for this Saturday.

The top-ranked Jackrabbits will take on the 4th ranked Coyotes at the DakotaDome.

The DakotaDome might seem a little empty today but on Saturday 1000s of USD and SDSU fans will be packing the stands, and students and staff here are getting excited.

“I’m just excited to see kind of like the entire place be filled with people, especially the students section. I know that those tickets kind of sold out, like within an hour and a half. And so it’s going to be very fun,” said Ryleigh Christopherson, senior.

Over 9000 tickets have sold for Saturday’s game.

“You’ll see those two fan bases going back and forth. South Dakota State came out on top last year, but the coyotes have won the last two contests here in the DakotaDome,” said Jarren Duffy, Assistant ad for marketing and promotions.

“I was here when they had the one-second pass at the end of the game two years ago. And I think it’s just us energy that keeps the game going and makes the Coyotes win at the end,” said Lindsey Grabowska, Junior.

This game will be a first for senior Albertha Vesselee. She’s an exchange student from Libera.

“This my first year going, I’m excited because I see it all the time, and, and just everything. It looks so cool. I can’t wait to go,” Vesselee said.

After the loss to SDSU last year in Brookings, students say they are ready to cheer the Yotes on to victory.

“I know it’s gonna be a good game, because we’re both doing well, ranking wise and it’s more fun when the score goes back and forth then washing somebody out,” said Ava True, freshman.

Kickoff starts at 1 PM Saturday at the DakotaDome. You can follow the action on our live vlog at Keloland Dot Com.