USD Sanford School of Medicine makes history by having same number of women as men attending

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For years, it was mostly men who applied to medical school in South Dakota, but times are changing.

This past year, for the first time in history, there are about the same number of women as men attending the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.

One doctor, in particular, has been instrumental in turning those numbers around.

Chandler Jansen is really focused this year. That’s because she’s finishing up her last year of med school at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.

“Really as long as I can remember medicine was what I want to do, I can’t really always explain why, but I always felt that drive to medicine,” said Jansen.

Stephanie Kazi is a third-year med student.

“I kind of got my exposure to healthcare working at a nursing home in high school and that’s kind of where I saw about the need for caring for individuals in medicine and I decided that was how I wanted to spend my time and kind of devote myself to a career,” said Kazi.

Both are part of what appears to be an upward trend in South Dakota; women entering the medical field to become doctors.

For more than six decades, enrollment at USD’s Sanford School of Medicine had been dominated by men. In fact, in all of the photos of the graduating classes, most of the students were men.

“Women were not applying to medical school and we think that might be because women might have been told that, well if you want a family, don’t go into a high powered career if you want children,” said Dr. Mary Nettleman, Dean of Sanford School of Medicine.

Dr. Mary Nettleman, Dean of Sanford School of Medicine, has been instrumental in getting more women to apply to med school.

“We don’t create an advantage for somebody, right, we just try to remove barriers if we see them,” said Dr. Nettleman.

She says for the longest time women didn’t think they could take maternity leave if they were attending medical school. Dr. Nettleman introduced several programs to help young women become doctors.

“We have a wellness program, we have pregnancy program, whereby you can get a woman, who gets pregnant during medical school, can have their baby, graduate on time, and take maternity leave,” Dr. Nettleman said.

The students will not be penalized for missing any classes, clinics, or assignments because of maternity leave. Instead, the school will work with the student to create an academic makeup plan to ensure that missed course work is completed.

These are high achieving young people in South Dakota. They’re going to have a high achieving job. And anytime you do that, you have to balance your family, and your professional life. And it’s just as important to do that as a physician, as being a school teacher as being any one of them. It’s something you just have to do. So we did that and now the class is about 48% women,” Dr. Nettleman said.

For her efforts, Dr. Nettleman has been awarded the prestigious ‘Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell Award for Outstanding Contributions to Advancing the Careers of Women in Medicine.’

The award is only given to one doctor in the entire country.