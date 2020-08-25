USD develops COVID-19 dashboard to track cases on campus

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota (USD) has created a new way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said the university has created a dashboard that reports real-time data about the number of positive COVID-19 tests for students, faculty, and staff.

The four categories of self reported data include:

Total number of current (active) self-reported USD faculty, staff, and student positive COVID-19 cases

Total number of current (active) self-reported USD faculty/staff positive COVID-19 cases

Total number of current (active) self-reported USD student positive COVID-19 cases

Total number of currently quarantined and isolated USD faculty, staff and students (this includes students who may live off-campus or who have returned home to their permanent residences)

As of August 25, USD has a total of 61 self-reported cases of COVID-19 with 60 of them being students and one employee.

The dashboard reports 331 individuals are currently in either quarantine or isolation, which includes home quarantine.

“As with any community where large groups are gathering daily, we knew USD would not be immune to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus,” said Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team. “Our team has been preparing for this for months, and USD has committed significant resources preparing not only for the quarantine and isolation needs of our student population but also to provide the necessary support to students who test positive so they can still succeed academically.”

“Our highest priority is the safety of our campus community as well as the larger Vermillion community,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “This data can provide students, faculty, and staff with the information they need to make decisions regarding their health. I am so grateful to everyone who has taken great strides to keep our community safe.”

The information-sharing will protect the privacy of students, faculty and staff while providing transparency to those seeking additional information about the rate of transmissions for COVID-19 in the USD community.

USD continues to be in close contact with the South Dakota Department of Health and city and county officials to take appropriate and effective measures in response to COVID-19.

You can track the number of cases on the campus of USD by visiting the USD COVID-19 website.

