USD closing Vermillion and Sioux Falls campuses due to upcoming winter storm

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The University of South Dakota has announced that it will close its campuses in Vermillion and Sioux Falls, due to the projected winter storm, starting Tuesday.

Both campuses will remain closed until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The classes will resume at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2.

The online classes will continue as scheduled.

All classes and campus events are canceled and only the university employees that are critical to the safety, security, and well-being of students and university resources are required to report to work.

Residence halls in Vermillion will remain open to students who have registered to stay during the holiday break.

Please note the following closures:

Campus dining will conclude food service at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Residence hall convenience stores will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

U-Brew and the MUC convenience store will remain open until Wednesday.

The MUC will close for the holiday break at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The MUC will re-open Sunday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

