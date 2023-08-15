SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The University of South Dakota will be looking for a new athletic director.

On Monday, USD announced athletic director David Herbster will be leaving his position Aug. 30 for a new career opportunity on the community relations team for Sanford Health. Herbster has been South Dakota’s athletic director since 2013. Herbster makes $195,470.43 as the USD athletic director, according to the Open South Dakota government website.

University officials say a national search for a new athletic director will start in January and hope to name a new athletic director before the 2024 Summit League basketball tournament.

Mike Alden, former University of Missouri athletic director and CEO of MRJ Advisors, will serve as special assistant to the president during the transition.

“The University of South Dakota thanks David for his exceptional service and dedication to our athletic program,” USD President Sheila Gestring said in a news release. “As an integral part of the Coyote community for the last decade, David’s leadership has left a lasting impact on the lives of our student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and staff. USD’s athletic program has flourished over the past decade under his leadership, and we appreciate all his efforts in building a strong foundation for USD’s future athletic success.”

Under Herbster, USD built the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, renovated the DakotaDome and expanded the USD Wellness Center.

“For the past 16 years, I have been blessed to work alongside so many outstanding student-athletes, coaches, staff, donors, fans and members of the campus community,” Herbster said in a news release. “Seeing where we were when I arrived on campus in 2007 to where we are now is truly amazing. The progress we have made athletically and institutionally is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of this campus.”

Herbster said the time was right for his family and himself to leave.

“I want to thank President Abbott for first allowing me to lead Coyote Athletics, and to President Gestring for her ongoing support, guidance and leadership,” Herbster said in a news release. “I also want to thank all the student-athletes, coaches, staff and all of Coyote Nation for making this such a rewarding and memorable experience.”

Gestring said USD will be looking to bring in an experienced leader as its next athletic director.

“Our focus is bringing a proven, high-integrity individual who puts student-athletes first and wins the right way,” Gestring said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing a legacy of excellence in Coyote Athletics now and into the future.”