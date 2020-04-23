US delays approving oil pipelines after environmental ruling

South Dakota News

by: MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 22, 2018, file photo, construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work, spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous projects over environmental concerns. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work.

The move was spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous infrastructure projects over environmental concerns.

A federal judge last week threw out a blanket permit that companies and public utilities have used for decades to build projects across streams and wetlands with minimal environmental review.

The lack of review is a longstanding sore point for environmentalists who say it amounts to a loophole in water protection laws.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss