US delays approving oil pipelines after environmental ruling

FILE – In this June 22, 2018, file photo, construction crews are boring beneath U.S. 221 in Roanoke County, Va., to make a tunnel through which the Mountain Valley Pipeline will pass under the highway. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work, spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous projects over environmental concerns. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended a nationwide program used to approve oil and gas pipelines, power lines and other utility work.

The move was spurred by a court ruling that industry representatives warn could slow or halt numerous infrastructure projects over environmental concerns.

A federal judge last week threw out a blanket permit that companies and public utilities have used for decades to build projects across streams and wetlands with minimal environmental review.

The lack of review is a longstanding sore point for environmentalists who say it amounts to a loophole in water protection laws.