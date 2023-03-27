PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers were on the same page as Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday.

In less than a hour of session, both the House and Senate voted to sustain Noem’s vetoes on four bills – House Bill 1193, HB-1209, Senate Bill 108 and SB-129. All four are now considered dead bills.

This session, Noem signed 209 bills into law and vetoed five. Lawmakers only considered overriding vetoes on four of the five bills vetoed by Noem.

To override a veto, the House needed 47 votes and the Senate needed 24. That would move the specific bill to the other chamber for another vote.

Noem labeled HB-1193 “an attack on economic freedom.” In a letter to the Legislature, she said the legislation would “expressly” exclude cryptocurrencies from the definition of money. Her veto was sustained by a 30-37 vote.

The legislation originally cleared the House 49-17.

The other bill in the House is HB-1209 which would allow hemp manufacturers to have THC content as high as 5% during part of the processing. Noem’s veto was sustained by a vote of 32-35.

SB-108 would let underage students sip alcohol as part of school courses and SB-129 would give educators the same level of legal protections as law enforcement and first responders against violent crimes. Noem’s veto of SB-108 was sustained by a vote of 5-30 and SB-129 failed 20-15.

9:45 a.m.

The Senate voted to sustain Noem’s veto of SB-108 by a vote of 5-30.

Democrat Sen. Reynold Nesiba spoke in favor of SB-108 and called it a “workforce bill.” Nesiba said the proper safeguards are in place.

Republican Sen. Tim Reed spoke against SB-108. He said there’s additional technical issues with the bill with tasting but not consuming alcohol. He said there needs to be necessary safeguards.

The Senate voted to sustain Noem’s veto of SB-129 by a vote of 20-15.

In the House, HB-1209 failed 32-35.

9:30 a.m.

The House voted to sustain Noem’s veto on HB-1193 by a vote of 30-37. A total of 47 votes were needed to override Noem’s veto.

The House is now considering HB-1209.

9:10 a.m.

The Senate started and went into recess within 10 minutes as the Republican Senators left to caucus. The Senate is expected to be back in session at 9:40 a.m.

The two bills in front of the Senate are SB-108 (“sip and spit”) and SB-129 (teacher legal protections against violent crimes.)

SB-108 would let underage students sip alcohol as part of school courses and SB-129 would give educators the same level of legal protections as law enforcement and first responders against violent crimes.

9 a.m.

HB-1193 is the only bill that made it through both chambers with more than the two-thirds majorities needed for a veto override.

The other bill in the House is HB-1209 which would allow hemp manufacturers to have THC content as high as 5% during part of the processing

Noem has labeled 1193 “an attack on economic freedom.” In a letter to the Legislature, she said the legislation would “expressly” exclude cryptocurrencies from the definition of money.

The bill came from several years of work by the national Uniform Law Commission. South Dakota Bankers Association president Karl Adam has strongly defended it, saying that the governor and those legislators who voted against it don’t understand that it would allow banks to treat cryptocurrencies as controllable electronic records and accept them as collateral.