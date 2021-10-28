UPDATE: Suspect shot, killed in Sioux Falls standoff

UPDATED 10:19 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a suspect in a stabbing was shot following a standoff Thursday morning.

The incident started around 7:30 a.m. when employees at a hospital called dispatch to report three patients who were hurt in a stabbing.

An officer went to the suspect’s location around 7:50 a.m. The person was still armed so SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene on Garfield Avenue between 12th and 13th Streets.

Officer Sam Clemens says the goal was to get the suspect to peacefully surrender. After about an hour, the suspect charged at an officer. Shots were fired and the suspect died at the scene.

Police don’t know about the type of weapon the suspect had at this time; it is also unknown how many shots were fired in total.

With a school nearby and students heading to class, officers worked to detour buses through the area and make sure kids walking to school were safe.

Due to a gas smell in the area, the gas company was called out to make sure there wasn’t a leak of some kind.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation will be looking into the shooting of the suspect and police involvement.

UPDATED 9:43 a.m.

According to our KELOLAND News crew on the scene, police have shot the suspect.

Police are planning to do a media briefing shortly; we’ll update this story as new details are confirmed.

PUBLISHED 9:04 a.m.

Police are on scene of an apparent standoff in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police have shut down the area of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue Thursday morning.

KELOLAND News has a photographer on scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.