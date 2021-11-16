UPDATE: Arraignment hearing set for Scotland shooting suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused in last week’s deadly shooting in Scotland, South Dakota, was back in court on Tuesday.

According to the South Dakota courts website, a motion to authorize Francis Lange to hire a private investigator was denied.

Also new, Lange’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for November 30.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation hasn’t released any new information in the case since last week.

Published 7:57 a.m.

The man accused of shooting five people, killing three of them, in Scotland, South Dakota is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday morning.

Francis Lange faces several charges including three counts of first degree murder.

He made his initial appearance in court last week where the judge set his bond at $2 million. The status hearing is in Tyndall Tuesday morning.