Universities look forward to normal operations this fall

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Board of Regents says the state’s six public universities and two special schools are planning for a return to more normal operations this fall.

The board’s executive director Brian Maher says that with vaccines available now in higher education and K-12 settings, the universities are looking forward to more normal operations ahead.

The Board of Regents is the governing body for Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired, and South Dakota School for the Deaf.