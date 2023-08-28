Union County, S.D (KCAU) — The South Dakota Department of Safety identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a semi near Alcester.

Sandra Johnson, 81, of Alcester was driving a Chevy Equinox when she was hit by a semi that did not stop for a stop sign.

The crash happened as Johnson and a semi were approaching the same intersection. The semi failed to stop at the stop sign, resulting in it crashing into Johnson’s vehicle.

Johnson’s vehicle rolled after being hit, while the semi rolled onto its side and landed in a north ditch.

The semi driver, Justin Cole, 30, was not injured.