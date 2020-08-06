Unemployed in South Dakota have received $267 million

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakotans have received about $267 million in unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold in the U.S. in mid-March.
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said Thursday the state has paid $70 million in regular unemployment claims since March 16, while new federal unemployment programs have paid the rest.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which provided the additional $600 weekly, paid $187 million to the unemployed in South Dakota.
Those payments ended July 31.
