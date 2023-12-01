PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Athletic Commission that already regulates boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and sparring events in South Dakota wanted to ask the Legislature to add unarmed combat sports, such as slap fighting, to its jurisdiction.

But the governor’s office has decided against introducing the measure in the 2024 session, according to Jennifer Stalley, the commission’s executive director.

KELOLAND News has requested an explanation from the governor’s office about the decision.

The commission’s proposal would have defined unarmed combat sports as “any form of competition in which a blow is usually struck which may reasonably be expected to inflict injury.”

The governor last summer requested an official opinion from state Attorney General Marty Jackley about whether the commission has jurisdiction over slap fighting. His August 24, 2023, answer was that the commission doesn’t.

Jackley said boxing as currently defined in state law refers to using boxing gloves but slap fighting is done with bare hands. He said slapfighting didn’t meet South Dakota’s legal definitions of any other events that the commission regulates.

Stalley told the commission on Friday that a Florida promoter is looking at holding a bare-knuckle boxing event in Rapid City or Deadwood. She said that, based on the attorney general’s opinion, the commission doesn’t have jurisdiction.