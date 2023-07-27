DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — 44-year-old Laura Jean Pulscher of Dell Rapids wows her husband Toby.

“She is an amazing person to share life with,” he said.

His wife can’t vocalize words, but nevertheless, she communicates clearly.

“I’m an ordinary person in extraordinary circumstances, and I am honored to be able to share my perspective,” Laura Jean said through a computer.

Her computer reads the words that she selected with her eyes.

“She has a computer that tracks her eye movement and is able to type out words and produce stories and responses to questions,” Toby said.

And that is how she wrote a book: without the ability to speak or type or hold a pen or pencil.

“It was all done through eye movement and the computer software that tracks her eye movement,” Toby said.

“With my current limitations, I have had the opportunity to express myself more through poetry and prose,” Laura Jean said.

Laura Jean was diagnosed in 2016 with ALS, a neurological disease with no cure. It has left her today unable to move her arms or legs.

“ALS is a difficult disease to navigate,” Laura Jean said. “My family’s support and my faith have helped me persevere over these past seven years. I wanted to share the slow, everyday growth of my faith in hopes that my story would help other people in difficult situations to persevere and to maybe even share their own faith journeys.”

The book is titled “Stories.” Its acknowledgments describe Toby as “my rock of a husband.”

“Part of the reason for her book and to publish her story and these stories is to inspire others and to encourage others in their faith and in their challenges that they face in their life,” Toby said.

“The process was cathartic for me as I revisited difficult situations and saw them in a more redemptive light,” Laura Jean said. “Most of the chapters were written late at night when I was having trouble sleeping.”

Chapter 16 of the book is titled “Perseverance.” Here she writes, “I believe that all of us, at one time or another, find ourselves needing to persevere. We are not alone.”

“I feel that I am finally doing what I am meant to do, and it feels fantastic,” Laura Jean said.

She and Toby have three children together. There is a book release event planned for Saturday, August 5 in Dell Rapids at LaDelle and Fourth Coffee.