SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not easy spending time in the hospital during the holiday season. That’s why Avera Health’s NICU nurses decided to host an event to raise the spirits of their patients.

The neonatal intensive care unit was filled with holly and jolly as nurses and mothers decorated ugly sweaters for the NICU babies.

“It is the first year for the ugly sweaters. We’ve been doing Halloween costumes for many years, ten-plus years probably. And everybody has such a fun time doing that. And I happened to see this on Pinterest, so I thought this would be a fun thing to add to do, too,” says NICU Nurse Tanya Barnhart.

Nurses say that even a small gesture like this can comfort the families during their stay.

“I think it helps them feel like they get to enjoy a normal part of their baby’s development. This is their first Christmas with their baby. They get to go take some cute pictures in the ugly sweater posted on social media for all their friends and family and stuff to see. And hopefully, that brings them a little bit of comfort and joy during the season,” says Barnhart.

Christie Reiners daughter Evelynn has been in the NICU for a week and a half. While they hope to be home by Christmas, they enjoyed creating their ugly sweater.

“I just thought it was a lot of fun. And they did make sure to put on some Christmas music and have some good treats, and it was fun to make little sweaters and that I mean, try and make them ugly, try and make them cute, whatever. They still turn out cute,” says Christie Reiners.

“It’s hard when you have a child in the hospital and especially if it’s over Christmas, that’s even more stressful. So hopefully this brings them a little bit of joy and something to kind of normalize their stay here a little bit,” says Barnhart.

Reiners appreciates how the nurses have gone out of their way to show extra love and care to her family during their stay in the NICU.