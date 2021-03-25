Two women killed in single-vehicle crash in Minnesota

CLEAR CREEK, Minn. (AP/KCAU) — The Minnesota State Patrol said two women have died in a single-vehicle crash in Carlton County.

Authorities said on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., they were heading north on Highway 23 near County Road 8 when their 1998 Chevrolet Blazer veered onto the shoulder.

The driver, Angela Severson, 35, of Pierre, South Dakota, overcorrected, went into a ditch, rolled, and struck a tree.

The State Patrol said Severson, and the passenger, Jennifer Bokusky, 36, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, both died in the crash and weren’t wearing their seatbelts.

Officials said the single-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening shut down a portion of Highway 23, and the road conditions were dry.