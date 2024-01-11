PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It was meant as a day for both substance and symbolism between two races.

South Dakota’s governor and the Standing Rock Sioux’s chairwoman sat side by side Wednesday morning and signed a gambling compact.

Governor Kristi Noem and Chairwoman Janet Alkire traded smiles as they put pens to the document. Alkire had reason to be happy.

The new deal, which still needs federal approval, would allow up to 1,000 slot machines and would last 10 years at the tribe’s Grand River Casino west of Mobridge. Those were significant changes from the 350 machines and three-year duration of the 2020 compact.

Then representatives of the Standing Rock Sioux and Rosebud Sioux gave their tribal governments’ flags to be displayed in the South Dakota Capitol.

One of the Rosebud delegation was Democratic Sen. Shawn Bordeaux.

He brought legislation in 2019 for a tribal flag display on the Capitol grounds but withdrew it, then brought a new version in 2021 for a tribal flag display in the rotunda of the Capitol building. It passed with near-unanimous support and had support from the Republican governor.

Three years later, two of the nine tribes that have lands within South Dakota’s borders were now carrying through.

Bordeaux sounded happy, too. He spoke about how tribal children could visit the Capitol and now see the flags and dream of becoming elected as members of the Legislature — or even governor.

In the afternoon, Flandreau Santee Sioux vice president Cyndi Weddell delivered the annual State of the Tribes address to a joint gathering of the South Dakota Legislature.

She spoke of economic development, saying how gaming and medical cannabis have become the largest economic forces for her people.

For Standing Rock Sioux chairwoman Alkire, the 1868 treaty with the U.S. government that created the Great Sioux Nation — and preceded statehood for South Dakota and North Dakota by three decades — established a nation-to-nation relationship with America.

“Governor Noem,” Alkire said, “we are pleased to work with you, to promote jobs and economic opportunity for our Lakota people. Our new Lakota jobs will benefit all South Dakotans, and all Americans. We join in the effort to foster respect between our governments.”

The governor said the Standing Rock Sioux was the first tribal government to offer its flag. She thanked the chairwoman for her leadership.

At the conclusion of the flag ceremony, Noem turned back in time to 1990, the year of reconciliation that then-Governor George S. Mickelson declared, borrowing a phrase from American Indian journalist Tim Giago.

“May this be a day of reconciliation,” Noem said, “a day of healing.”