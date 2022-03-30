SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a deadly crash in the downtown area on Tuesday evening.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near 10th Street and Indiana Avenue. Authorities said two people were crossing the East 10th Street outside of the crosswalk area when a pickup hit them.

One of the pedestrians, a 47-year-old Sioux Falls man, was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died. The second person was cleared by EMS at the scene.

Police closed down traffic while they cleared the scene.

The Sioux Falls Police Department is still investigating the crash.