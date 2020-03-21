Two people seriously hurt in bus rollover five miles from Elk Point

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say two people sustained serious non-life threatening injuries when a bus carrying 12 passengers rolled over on Interstate 29 in southeastern South Dakota.

The state Highway Patrol says the Jefferson Line Bus was northbound on I-29 five miles from Elk Point Friday morning when the driver attempted to pass a pickup truck and lost control.

The bus overturned into the east ditch.

In addition to the two people who were seriously hurt, nine people had minor injuries.

The passengers were taken to various medical facilities.

The highway patrol is considering charges against the driver, a 67-year-old man from Lawrence, Kansas.