Two killed in Sioux Falls motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls police have identified the two victims from a motorcycle vs. van fatal crash in northwestern Sioux Falls Sunday night.

According to SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens, a motorcycle heading west on West 60th Street crashed into a van that was attempting to turn and travel east on 60th Street. Both the driver of the motorcycle and van were pronounced dead at the scene and were the only people involved.

The driver of the motorcycle was Franklin Reed Griffith, 31, of Parker. The driver of the van was Eldon Arnold Guericke, 75, of Sioux Falls.

Police spoke with several witnesses at the scene. The speed limit on 60th Street at that location is 55 mph but police believe speed may have been a factor.

Police used the drone team to help with aerial photography. Police will continue to investigate the crash.

5:44 a.m.

Two people are dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in northwestern Sioux Falls Sunday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls police responded to the intersection of West 60th Street North and North Granite Lane near the Flying J truck stop for reports of a car/motorcycle crash.

Our news crew was on scene and captured video. The crash is under investigation.

SFPD used its drone team to help with aerial photography of the crash scene.

We expect to learn more at Monday morning’s police briefing.

