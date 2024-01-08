LAKE BENTON, MN (KELO) — Two people have been identified in a murder/suicide shooting in Lake Benton around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 4.

81-year-old Sandra Wilson Goertz died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide. 80-year-old Edward Goertz died from a self-inflected gunshot wound according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on South Center Street. Lake Benton is located on the South Dakota/Minnesota border just 30 miles east of Brookings, S.D.

“A lot of people don’t realize the impact that an incident like this has on a

rural, tight-knit community like Lake Benton. Many folks here are related to each

other, and most people know one another. When a tragedy like this occurs, it’s

like everyone has lost a family member,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Bob Bushman.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are still investigating to determine the circumstances that may have led to the shootings.