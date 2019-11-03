Two dead, two injured in crash near Scotland, S.D.

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KCAU) — Two people are dead, including a 10-year-old girl, and one was injured after a two-vehicle crash near Scotland, South Dakota on Friday.

According to a press release, around 8:46 a.m. authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 46 and South Dakota Highway 25 on Friday.

Police said the driver of a 1998 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling west when he allegedly did not stop at the stop sign. The Bonneville collided with a 2011 GMC Sierra K1500 pick up truck pulling a trailer causing the Bonneville to roll.

Auorthities also said that as the car was rolling, a 10-year-old girl was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the backseat. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The 64-year-old front-seat passenger of the Bonneville, also not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead as well and the 72-year-old driver was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the driver the GMC truck, a 26-year-old man, was also not wearing his seatbelt and only sustained minor injuries. He was transported to the Scotland hospital.

Police state that the names of the victims are not being released at this time and charges are pending for both drivers.

