Two dead in two-vehicle crash in southeastern South Dakota

WALL LAKE, S.D. (KCAU) – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern South Dakota Thursday morning.

According to a release, A 2016 Dodge Ram pickup, pulling a flatbed trailer with a small tractor on it, was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 42 when it had a front-end collision with a 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup going west near Wall Lake. Each vehicle started on fire. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old male was driving the Dodge Ram pickup while a 24-year-old male was driving the GMC Sierra pickup. Seat belt use by both drivers is under investigation.

Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

