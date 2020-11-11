Two dead after being throw from vehicle in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Two people died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Sioux Falls.

According to a release, a 2002 Kia Sport was northbound on Interstate 229 when the driver began to lose control of the vehicle. A northbound 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, which was behind the Kia Sport, moved to the left lane, but that driver also began to lose control. The two vehicles collided.

The pickup entered the center median and rolled. The two occupants, the 70-year-old male driver and a 72-year-old male passenger, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old male, who was driving the Kia Sport, received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls hospital. He was wearing a seat belt. Charges are pending.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification to family members.

All information released so far is only preliminary.

