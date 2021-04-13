Two additional suspects sought in fatal South Dakota motel shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City police are looking for two additional suspects in connection with a fatal motel shooting.

Authorities believe five people were involved in the death of 20-year-old Jesus Vance at the South Dakota Rose Inn last Friday. Three are in custody, including a 37-year-old man who was wounded at the motel.

Investigators say surveillance footage showed two vehicles leaving the area shortly after the shooting took place.

Officers located the vehicles and detained occupants of both vehicles. Two of three in custody are being held on second-degree kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.