SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.

The South Dakota Lottery said one $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Don’s Sinclair in Pierre, while the other was sold at the Minnesota Ave. Hy-Vee in Sioux Falls. Officials say people should sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and visit a lottery validation center to claim a prize.

On Monday, a winning ticket for the $747 million Powerball jackpot was sold in Washington state.