Trump’s tweet on Thune’s future prompts response from Noem

Tweets focused on South Dakota politics could offer a clue to Governor Kristi Noem’s political plans.
Noem spent time on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump earlier in the year. Her frequent trips out of state have led some to speculate she would run for a national office, possibly even for president.
Tuesday night, Trump poked at South Dakota’s senior senator. Trump called Sen. John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted Thune would be primaried in 2022.
A short time later, Noem tweeted about her friendship with Thune, saying she will not be challenging him.
She says it an honor to be the governor of South Dakota and she will ask the people to give her an opportunity to continue serving as Governor in 2022.
Latest Stories
- Sioux City metro area sees increase in outages, 272 without power
- December 23: 14 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, 4 deaths
- Global virus rules for Christmas: How the rest of the world compares to the US
- Blood test for cancer recurrence aims to cover more patients
- Gov. Ricketts announces new health measures to take effect Thursday