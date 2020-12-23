Trump’s tweet on Thune’s future prompts response from Noem

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Gov. Kristi Noem greet President Donald Trump and first Lady Melania Trump upon arrival at Ellsworth Air Force Base, Friday, July 3, 2020, in Rapid City, S.D. Trump is en route to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tweets focused on South Dakota politics could offer a clue to Governor Kristi Noem’s political plans.

Noem spent time on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump earlier in the year. Her frequent trips out of state have led some to speculate she would run for a national office, possibly even for president.

Tuesday night, Trump poked at South Dakota’s senior senator. Trump called Sen. John Thune a ‘RINO’ and predicted Thune would be primaried in 2022.

Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

A short time later, Noem tweeted about her friendship with Thune, saying she will not be challenging him.

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

She says it an honor to be the governor of South Dakota and she will ask the people to give her an opportunity to continue serving as Governor in 2022.