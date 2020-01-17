Closings
There are currently 125 active closings. Click for more details.

Trump talks about Mount Rushmore fireworks at trade ceremony

South Dakota News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KEYSTONE, S.D.(AP) – President Donald Trump says he might attend a fireworks show that’s returning to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota’s Black Hills on July 4th.

Trump mentioned the fireworks display during a signing ceremony for the U.S.-China trade deal in Washington Wednesday.

The Rapid City Journal reports fireworks shows have not been held at Mount Rushmore since 2009 when a pine beetle infestation killed thousands of trees in the Black Hills, which created a fire hazard.

Republican Gov. Krisi Noem and federal officials announced last May that the fireworks show would resume.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.