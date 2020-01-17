Trump talks about Mount Rushmore fireworks at trade ceremony

KEYSTONE, S.D.(AP) – President Donald Trump says he might attend a fireworks show that’s returning to Mount Rushmore in South Dakota’s Black Hills on July 4th.

Trump mentioned the fireworks display during a signing ceremony for the U.S.-China trade deal in Washington Wednesday.

The Rapid City Journal reports fireworks shows have not been held at Mount Rushmore since 2009 when a pine beetle infestation killed thousands of trees in the Black Hills, which created a fire hazard.

Republican Gov. Krisi Noem and federal officials announced last May that the fireworks show would resume.

