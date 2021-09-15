Trump lawyer to represent South Dakota in Planned Parenthood lawsuit

In this image from video, personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Jay Sekulow, speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — A lawyer known for leading President Donald Trump’s defense team during his impeachment trial in January of 2020 will now represent the State of South Dakota.

According to a release, South Dakota Kristi Noem and the State of South Dakota have retained attorney Jay Sekulow and the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) to represent the state in the ongoing Planned Parenthood v. Noem litigation. South Dakota is appealing the current ruling to the United States 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Jay is a brilliant conservative legal mind,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “He’s argued 12 Supreme Court cases, including several religious liberty and pro-life cases. He will bring the same tenacity to protecting unborn children here in South Dakota.”

The state’s appeal in Planned Parenthood v. Noem seeks to uphold the South Dakota state law requiring that a pregnant woman consult with a pregnancy help center before deciding whether to abort her unborn child and ensure that women considering an abortion have all of the facts regarding their unborn child and the potential risks of an abortion procedure.

“On behalf of the ACLJ, I am honored to represent Governor Noem and the good people of South Dakota,” said Jay Sekulow. “This common-sense legislation protects mothers and the unborn children.”

Jay Sekulow is Chief Counsel of the ACLJ and led President Donald J. Trump’s defense team in its impeachment acquittal in January 2020.