Trump administration invests over $10 million to improve electric infrastructure in South Dakota, Nebraska

HURON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Trump administration announced the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing over $10 million dollars to improve electric infrastructure in South Dakota and Nebraska.
According to a release from the USDA, $10,556,000 will be invested in Cherry-Todd Electric Cooperative, an electric utility company based in Mission, S.D., which will benefit more than 6,000 rural and commercial customers in the two states in building more electric infrastructure.
“This Rural Development investment will be used to connect 260 consumers and build and improve 71 miles of line, improving electric service for rural communities in the service area,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for South Dakota Julie Gross and State Director for Nebraska Karl Elshaeuser. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
Today’s announcement is in conjunction with a larger announcement made by USDA where it is investing in 10 projects through the Electric Loan Program.
This funding will help build and improve 3,741 miles of line to improve electric reliability and resilience in rural areas in the following states:
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- South Dakota
- Wisconsin
The loans include $80 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.
