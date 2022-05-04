SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Chief Deputy Attorney General in South Dakota has ruled a trooper who shot and killed an armed man in Hanson County was justified.

On March 19, authorities said Ryan Waldner was firing a gun at a neighbor. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from Waldner’s home. Authorities said he refused to leave the house with his hands up. The report said Waldner fired several shots towards officers. That’s when a South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed him.

The trooper shot Waldner in the chest with a .308 rifle from about 195 yards away at about 10:30 p.m., according to the investigation report. Waldner fell into his residence, the report said.

The report said there were several females who appeared to be teenagers who were inside and outside the house during the incident. Troopers believed Waldner was inside the house with a wife and two children at the time of the incident.

Investigators later found nearly 100 shell casings around the neighbor’s house as well as the front porch and yard of Waldner’s home.