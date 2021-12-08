Tribes in 3 states to link 120 electric charging stations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tribal communities in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota are working together on a project that would reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Minneapolis-based Native Sun Community Power Development plans to collaborate with Standing Rock Renewable Energy Authority and two dozen other partners to create a network of 120 electric vehicle charging stations.

The Upper Midwest Inter-Tribal Electric Vehicle Charging Community Network will link tribal communities spread across nearly 500 miles in the three states.

The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a $6.7 million grant to get the project going.