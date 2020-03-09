Tribe in South Dakota bans employee travel, urges public to stay away

FILE – This Sept. 9, 2012 file photo shows the entrance to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Oglala Sioux tribe. Tribal official Isaac Last Horse says there is a shortage of police officers on the reservation. Last Horse says a full contingent of officers would be 51 but the police department has just 36. He says many officers have taken jobs in North Dakota, where higher wages are paid. (AP Photo/Kristi Eaton, File)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Rapid City Journal/AP) — The Oglala Sioux president is suspending all travel for tribal employees and is urging people who don’t live on the reservation to stay away because of the international outbreak of coronavirus.

Julian Bear Runner has called an emergency meeting Monday morning to address the travel ban he’s enacted for tribal employees effective immediately.

Bear Runner asked that all tribal members practice good hygiene and take precautions if they travel to areas that have been exposed to the virus, airports and other public places.

The Rapid City Journal says Bear Runner is also discouraging the general public from coming onto the Pine Ridge Reservation to visit.