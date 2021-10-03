Trial continues for teen accused of murder in eastern South Dakota city

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The trial of a man accused of a fatal shooting in eastern South Dakota will continue this week.

A man was accused of killing someone in Rapid City more than three years ago, and the trial continues on Monday in Pennington County.

Seventeen-year-old Ronald Black Cloud is being tried in adult court for second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Nathan Graham.

The victim’s widow, Shayla Colbert-Graham, testified two of her son’s friend showed up at the house the night of Aug. 17, 2018. Graham got in a shoving match with one of them, Ross Johnson, after telling them to leave. Johnson was armed and gave his gun to Black Cloud with instructions to shoot Graham.

Johnson was earlier sentenced to 20 years in prison on felony charges in connection with the shooting.

