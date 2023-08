SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad train derailed on Tuesday in rural Beadle County east of Cavour.

According to the Huron Plainsman, a semi tractor and trailer combination collided with the train which caused the derailment of several train cars and damage to the semi tractor.

The Huron Plainsman reported South Dakota Highway Patrol and RCPE are investigating the crash.

KELOLAND News reached out to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety for more details.