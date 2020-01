WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) – A tow truck driver in South Dakota was killed when he was struck by a car as he was trying to remove a vehicle from the ditch.

Watertown police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, 47-year-old Dale Jones of Watertown was killed when police said a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 76-year-old Watertown man went out of control and struck him.

The crash is under investigation.

Latest Stories