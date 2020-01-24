Tourism in South Dakota continues to grow

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Officials say more than 14 million people visited South Dakota last year, marking the tenth consecutive year of growth for the state tourism industry.

The Department of Tourism says 2019 saw a record level of visitors, spending and economic impact.

The number of visitors increased by about 3% from the prior year.

The department’s annual report says visitors spent about $4 billion, accounting for 5.2% of the state’s economy.

Officials say more than 55,000 jobs are supported by the tourism industry or 8.8% of all South Dakota jobs. 

