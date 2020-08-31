Toby Keith reschedules Sioux Falls concert for 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Toby Keith’s Country Comes to Town Tour has been rescheduled for May 20, 2021.

The tickets purchased for the original date on September 19, 2020, will be honored at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

The special guests Colt Ford & Chancey Williams will support the date in 2021.

The PREMIER CENTER is asking people to contact the point of purchase if they have any questions or to request a refund on their purchase.

