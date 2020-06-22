Toby Keith comes to Sioux Falls on September 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KCAU) – Toby Keith is coming to Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on September 19.

It’s a part of the country singer’s “Country Comes To Town Tour.” The special guests are Colt Ford, Chancey Williams, and The Younger Brother Band.

Tickets will go on-sale on Friday at 10 a.m. They will be available at the KELOLAND Box Office and by clicking here.

“We’re excited to welcome live music back to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center,” said Mike Krewson, General Manager. “Like PBR, our VenueShield program will be in effect for this event utilizing the best in cleaning, sterilization, and risk-mitigating measures based on recommendations provided by industry and health professionals.”

He has sold more than 40 million albums and some of his biggest hits include “Red Solo Cup,” “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” and “How Do You Like Me Now?!”

For more information about the venue’s safety protocol measures at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, click here.

