Three South Dakota men sentenced on meth trafficking charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say three people in South Dakota have been sentenced on methamphetamine trafficking charges in the last week.

Terry Paulhamus, 39, of Rapid City, Joel Boe, 38, of Pierre, were each sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth. Frank Miller Jr., 61, of Fort Pierre, was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months on a meth conspiracy charge.

Authorities say Miller traveled to Denver to pick up the meth and was arrested last June during a traffic stop that yielded 236 grams of meth. 

