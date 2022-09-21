SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three defendants facing charges surrounding the Jan. 9, 2021 shooting death of Adalberto Ferrer-Machado in Mitchell, S.D., have been sentenced, according to Attorney General Mark Vargo and Davison County State’s Attorney James Miskimins.

Luis Javier Perez-Melendez pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree, a Class C Felony, and was sentenced to 75 years in the state penitentiary.

Jose Carlos Gil Morales-Acevedo pleaded guilty to First Degree Robbery, a Class 2 Felony, and was

sentenced to 25 years with 12-and-a-half years suspended.

Yanitza Isabel Ortiz pleaded guilty to two methamphetamine-related charges. She was sentenced to 10 years with 2 years suspended on both counts.

All three defendants were sentenced on Sept. 14, 2022.

Back in Jan. 2021, Morales-Acevedo and Perez-Melendez went to a Mitchell apartment building where Ferrer-Machado lived, and following an argument, Perez-Melendez shot and killed the victim.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Mitchell Police Department with assistance from the

South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.