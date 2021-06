PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Pennington County rescued three people who had fallen down a ravine Friday night.

First responders were called to an area two miles north of the Badlands Pinnacles Ranger Station around 6:30 p.m. for three people who had fallen down a ravine.

First responders used a vertical rope rescue to bring the three people to safety.