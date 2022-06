SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All three people accused of kidnapping an FBI employee in South Dakota have pleaded not guilty.

Court documents said the kidnapping happened in May near Red Shirt. They said Deyvin Morales, 27, Juan Alvarez, 24, and Lourdes Bonilla, 23, kidnapped the victim while they were working. They also took the victim’s car by force and showed a rifle during the crime.

They face multiple charges, including Kidnapping and Carjacking. A trial date has been set for August 16th.