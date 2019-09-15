Three juveniles dead, two injured after three-car crash in South Dakota

WOONSOCKET, S.D. (KCAU) — Three juveniles are dead and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash east of Woonsocket.

The crash took place at around 8 p.m. on Saturday at Highway 34 and 37 intersection. An Alero being driven by a 14-year-old boy, with three other juvenile passengers inside, turned north onto Highway 37, colliding with a Trailblazer that was westbound on Highway 34. This caused the Alero to spin out and then crash into another near by car.

All three juvenile male passengers of the Alero were pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old male driver was transported to the Mitchell hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.