Three new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Three more presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Department of Health shows that there are now eight total presumptive cases in the state. There are three cases in Minnehaha County. The remaining cases are out of Beadle, Charles Mix, Davison, Pennington, and Bon Homme counties.

There have been 27 cases that came back negative and another 11 that are pending.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.